Hunter found dead after falling from tree stand in North JeffCo.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who fell from his hunting stand late Tuesday morning.
Shortly before noon on Dec. 29, 2020, Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a wooded area near the Turnberry Highlands Subdivision in Northern Jefferson County to assist a family who had found another family member deceased.
The family was looking for a 52-year-old man who had left earlier in the day to go hunting. When his family had not heard from him, they went looking for him, the sheriff’s office reports. When he was found, it appeared that he had fallen from his hunting stand. There is no foul play suspected.
This man was doing everything right when it comes to hunting safety and a heartbreaking accident took his life, JCSO said.
