Hunger Crisis Growing in Jefferson Co.

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) – In Jefferson County, the number of people in need of financial assistance continues to grow leaving many without means to put food on the table.

I Care Alabama and The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama are hard at work to make sure this community’s needs are being met.

While many are struggling due to Covid-19, feeding more than 17-thousand Jefferson County residents is underway through the work of I Care Alabama.

I Care Alabama’s Frank Woodson says it isn’t enough feeding people in Birmingham and the surrounding areas through giveaways.

“But the back door where everyday citizens will rent a UHAUL and says we are going to take it to the most needed areas. Everyone that works with ” I Care Alabama” we take it straight to the public housing community to the senior center to the low moderate income communities where people don’t have the transportation.”

The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama also says they are continuing to struggle to meet the needs of the community. While coronavirus has also forced the organization to make some operational changes.

“We have put out almost an additional million meals in the last several months than we did in 2019. We don’t have volunteers so that causes us to spend cash at a greater rate, but we look to people in the community to help support the work that we do and we’ve seen an outpouring of support and we are grateful for that.” said Brett Meredith, CEO Community Food Bank of Central Alabama

On Saturday, I Care Alabama will be giving out Food Boxes at 5 Points West in Birmingham starting at 9 a.m.