GLENCOE, AL (WIAT) – Friday the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office and the Glencoe Police Department held a news conference about the possible location of Virginia Collier. She’s been missing for nearly three years. Her family was at that news conference and they said they are happy to finally get some closure.

Tuesday, remains of what is believed to be Virginia Collier were found in Etowah County.

“We believe Mrs. Collier has been found,” said Etowah County Sheriff Jonathan Horton.

After years of waiting, Samantha Cummings and her family are finally getting answers.

“I don’t know if we would have ever found this day. Emotions have been high and low. Every lead brings emotions back to you,” said Collier’s granddaughter Samantha Cummings.

Collier was reported missing on March 6, 2019.

“Our g-ma, she was everyone’s grandma. She was the person everyone was excited to see when she walked into a grocery store,” said Cummings.

The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office said rabbit hunters found Collier’s car, her purse and driver’s license in the woods. When investigators arrived at the scene they found human remains near the car.

“The bones that were collected were transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Huntsville pending determination of it being Mrs. Collier,” said Glencoe Police Chief Kenon McKenzie.

Cummings said it’s been a rough road but the family is grateful for the community’s support and prayers during this long investigation.

The family is now waiting for official confirmation from the forensic science lab.