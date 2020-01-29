Human trafficking signs placed inside Birmingham airport to help victims

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– “Someone might need help who…” reads signs in every single stall inside the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport.

The Junior League of Birmingham teamed up with the Birmingham Airport Authority to bring the human trafficking awareness signage in an effort to prevent human trafficking and help victims.

The Department of Homeland Security says the key to fighting the crime is public awareness and recognizing when a person is being trafficked.

The new signage gives a brief overview of what to look for, like someone without identification, someone being forced to do things against their will for money, someone who is not allowed to speak to their family, someone who is not being paid what their employer agreed to pay, or someone who has been told law enforcement will not help them.

The signs list the phone number to contact the DHS Blue Campaign hotline.

The Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama (HICA) partnered with the JLB to translate the signs in Spanish, so the message will reach a broader audience.

“Anyone can see that number and try to advocate for themselves or try to get the help they need,” Family Victim Advocate with HICA Ana Murillo said.

The JLB says that’s important, because the only place human trafficking victims are allowed to go alone is the restroom.

“It was very nice to see it at eye level,” Murillo said.

When it comes to combating human trafficking, DHS encourages you to report anything suspicious.

“Give us the information and let us investigate, that’s what we are here for, and let us make the determination is a crime is here,” DHS Resident Agent in Charge Doug Gilmer said.

Gilmer says Birmingham is not immune to human trafficking crimes.

“In the Birmingham area, trafficking continues to be a very big issue. It’s a very big investigative priority of ours. We sit at the convergence of four major interstates in Birmingham. A person, by taking one of those interstates, can get pretty much anywhere in the country,” Gilmer said.

He says I-20 between Birmingham and Atlanta is known to be the worst.

“It’s believed that more trafficking victims travel across that stretch of I-20 than any other interstate in the entire country, so we do have an issue here, but we are committed to fighting it.”

DHS statistics show every demographic can become a target.

The JLB is also encouraging any businesses with public restrooms to put signs in the restrooms. The signs are free to any business interested.

If you or anyone you know is being human trafficked, call 1-888-3737-888 or text “HELP” to 233733.

