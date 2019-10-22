Human skin cell phone case can be tickled, caressed

TAMPA (CNN) — Cell phone cases are designed to set your phone apart, but a new prototype is designed to feel like human skin.
The project is a team effort by researchers from France and England. It uses silicone to mimic the feel of skin and sensors to ‘feel’ your touch.
The case can detect and differentiate tickling, pinching, and caressing.
The skin can even send signals to the phone, which can then respond with emojis.
The developers say the device aims to explore the intersection between man and machine.
The project is in the beginning stages and not available for sale yet. Thankfully.
