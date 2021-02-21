Human remains found in Odenville, JSU forensics team assisting in death investigation

ODENVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in St. Clair County are investigating the death of an unidentified person whose remains were discovered in Odenville.

According to Odenville police, human remains were found in the Hunters Crossing area of the city. Police officers are conducting an investigation alongside deputies from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office. A forensics team from Jacksonville State University is assisting in the investigation.

Odenville resident John Ash Scoggins, 76, has been missing since Tuesday, Feb. 14. He was last seen at his home on College Street.

Anyone with information on Scoggins’ whereabouts is urged to contact Odenville police at 205-629-3333. As of Sunday night, the man’s disappearance has not been tied to the recent death investigation.

This is a developing story, which will be updated as additional details are available.