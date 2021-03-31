Human remains discovered near Vulcan walking trail identified as Birmingham man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The human remains that were discovered by a local resident along the Vulcan walking trails on Red Mountain have been identified as a 62-year-old Birmingham man.

The human remains of Ted Dewitt Stephenson, 62, were identified by the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office Wednesday.

According to Jefferson County Coroner Bill Yates, a local resident discovered the remains last week while walking along a trail on Red Mountain.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

Stay with CBS 42 as the story develops.