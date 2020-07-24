Human feces found in Cahaba River

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Human feces was found in a brook within the Cahaba River earlier this week.

Riverkeeper David Butler takes a selfie with the reported feces dumping site.

Enjoying the Cahaba River is a summer staple in Central Alabama. That’s why when the Riverkeeper received a tip that there was human feces, raw sewage and toilet paper being dumped into a Homewood creek that feeds into the river, they swiftly took action.

“We feel like reporting it to us is the best method,” Cahaba Riverkeeper David Butler said. “So we can follow up and make sure that whatever agency is supposed to deal with it actually does.”

Butler insists that reporting to Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) won’t result in nearly as quick or effective responses that one has when reporting to the riverkeeper.

“We see people out more often than ever now that there are restriction on places you go, things you do,” Butler said. “When people go out and something doesn’t seem right, look right or smell right, we want them to report it.”

Butler and the team are now addressing the sewage in the often played in creek.

To know the water quality of your favorite spot on the river, you can see the riverkeeper’s swim guide on their social platforms each Friday. The team collects samples and data on the respective Thursday before.

To send a tip to the Cahaba Riverkeeper, you can message them on any of their social media pages.

