Hugh Culverhouse Jr. donates $250,000 to Planned Parenthood Southest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Hugh Culverhouse Jr. has donated $250,000 to Planned Parenthood Southeast. His hope is for that money to go towards the new building underway in Birmingham.

Planned Parenthood Southeast is one of a handful of organizations pursuing litigation against the state’s near-total abortion ban. Alabama’s abortion ban will go into effect in November.

In addition to Culverhouse’s $250,000 donation to Planned Parenthood Southeast, he made a separate donation to Planned Parenthood’s Action Fund. Planned Parenthood is building a 10,000-square foot health clinic.

“I also donated $100,000 at this same time for the legal fund. Not just Alabama, but all the litigation work they’re doing in 13 states” says Culverhouse.

Culverhouse has spoken out against the state’s abortion laws but says the main reason he donates is to support all the services offered at Planned Parenthood.

“It’s a good facility, and the sad thing is it’s being tarred and feathered for one issue instead of being praised for what they do for people regardless of beliefs or their money.”

Hugh Culverhouse Jr.

Culverhouse says Planned Parenthood has been a part of his life since he was a child. His father worked for the organization and it’s something he and his family have always shown support for.

In total, Culverhouse estimates he has given over $500,000 in donations to Planned Parenthood.