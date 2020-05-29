Huffman’s mobile pantry to be hosted by NFL player Marcell Dareus and Community Foodbank of Central Alabama

(WIAT) — The Community Foodbank of Central Alabama (CFBCA) will be hosting a drive-through mobile pantry at Huffman High School on Thursday, June 4 for any families in need of nutritious food.

The Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry distributions are CDC compliant and drive-through style, so everyone can remain in their vehicles, pop the trunk, and a volunteer will place grocery boxes inside the vehicle. This event is thanks to a generous donation from Huffman High Alum and NFL two-time Pro-Bowl and star defensive tackle, Marcell Dareus. Dareus will be among Food Bank staff and volunteers loading cars with groceries and helping our neighbors in need.

As a Birmingham native, Dareus honed his football talents while at Huffman High School before becoming a National Champion at The University of Alabama, then making his way to the pros with the Buffalo Bills and the Jacksonville Jaguars. His journey through childhood adversity to the top of the football world has fortified Dareus’ passion for off-field charitable efforts during his career.

Any families in the Huffman or surrounding areas who need groceries can participate in the drive-through.

The distribution will be held in the Huffman High School parking lot. The event coordinators ask that you please enter at the Huffman Road entrance. The distribution will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 4th. Food Bank staff will be onsite to direct traffic through the line. All participants are asked to remain in their vehicles.

For more information, contact Elizabeth Wix, Director of Partnerships at partners@feedingal.org

