Hueytown PD warning residents about homecoming week traditions, rolling yards

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hueytown Police Department answered questions regarding homecoming week as well as some “traditions” that may irritate some other residents.

In a Facebook post, HPD warns that rolling a yard with toilet paper is illegal and the homeowner can report it and have the perpetrators arrested.

While rolling is illegal, homeowners are not allowed to shoot at the violators. HPD says no BB or paintball guns can be used either.

HPD will also be patrolling the streets throughout the week in order to prevent incidents including dangerous driving such as too many passengers in a vehicle, improper parking or riding without headlights.

Parents are also reminded that if their child is participating in a tradition, then the parents must be prepared to come pick them up if they are called.

HPD says if someone has trespassed, vandalized or littered on your property and you would like to sign the warrant and have them arrested, you can call them at (205) 491-3523. If you do not want to sign a warrant, you do not need to report it.