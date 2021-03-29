How you can give back to Calhoun County residents impacted by series of tornadoes

CALHOUN, Co. Ala. (WIAT) — Calhoun County is working to recover from a tornado that claimed five community members’ lives last Thursday.

The Calhoun County Agri Center is serving as a major donation site for tornado victims.

The United Way of East Central Alabama is collecting items to give back to those in need, including nonperishable goods, cleaning supplies and air mattresses for people to sleep on. United way is encouraging people to give back if they can. After 4 p.m. on Monday, The United Way will stop collecting tangible goods and will shift to entirely monetary donations.

Throughout last week’s disastrous storms, organizers say the community has been a big support in their efforts.

“We’ve had people come out from all the surrounding communities bringing things and they’ll come in and be giving us something,” Kim Robertson of United Way of East Central Alabama said. “They’ll ask us what else do you need. They’ll give us items they are short on and within hours they are back here bringing it. So it’s been amazing the turnout.”

The United Way is also in need of volunteers to be placed onto teams to tackle recovery efforts in the Calhoun Community as well. For more information on how you can donate and volunteer you can call 256-236-8229.