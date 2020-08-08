How Tuscaloosa will enforce the state of emergency order

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – Patrolling efforts are in full force in Tuscaloosa as the University of Alabama students and the public adjust to city ordinances and state guidelines in effect amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tuscaloosa Police Department has partnered with the University of Alabama’s Police Department to help in the enforcement measures.

“There’s a bunch of students coming in and people coming in from all over the place definitely has a bigger impact because there are people coming in that we haven’t been hanging out with,” UA student Stone Riley said.

Tuscaloosa City Councilor Lee Busby says through a city executive order there are restrictions on bars and the University has limited group gatherings on campus. Through the ramped efforts, officials will be monitoring the number of people at house parties in the community as well.

“There are no more police anywhere and we still have to maintain all the presence that we have for some of the really violent serious crime. So that’s why the cooperation between the University police and the Tuscaloosa police has evolved,” Busby said.

Owner of Eagen’s Bar, Mike Mcwhierter, welcomes the additional patrolling will provide near the university.

“What we have lacked over the last couple of 3 months is enforcement out there. I think if they will get out and enforce it but hold not only customers but bar owners and restaurant owners accountable, I think that’s going to be the benefit of everybody involved,” Mcwhirter said.

