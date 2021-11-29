How to track your packages from FedEx, UPS and USPS

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As you complete your holiday shopping, you probably have a few packages either on the way to you or the gift’s recipient. Here’s how you can keep track of them all.

To use any tracking tool, you will first need your package’s tracking number. Where you can find this number depends on how you either sent or purchased the product.

For packages mailed through FedEx, UPS or USPS, the tracking number can be located on the physical receipt given at the drop-off location or in a confirmation email sent by the company.

If you are looking to track a package from a retailer, your tracking number can usually be found in an emailed receipt or confirmation of purchase from the retailer. Depending on their shipping policies, you may even receive a notification from the shipping company itself with your tracking number.

UPS

To track a package with UPS, access their website and enter the tracking code, which can be numbers or a combination of numbers and letters. UPS will update the status of your package as it’s labeled, shipped and delivered. They also offer online tracking support here.

FedEx

FedEx offers multiple forms of package tracking, but the most simple way is to enter a tracking number or a FedEx Office order number online here.

You can also download the FedEx® Mobile app and enter your tracking number or call 1-800-463-3339, say “track my package” and follow the prompts to provide your tracking number and get updates.

USPS

USPS also has several ways you can track your package using the confirmation number found in your confirmation email or shipping receipt. While you can enter your tracking number on their website, you can also text it to 28777.

Additionally, USPS has a mobile app that can be used for package tracking. You can find more information on their tracking operations here.