How to score a dozen Krispy Kreme donuts for $1

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Some like it hot. Especially those who adore warm, freshly-made Krispy Kreme doughnuts.
And in celebration of the long, glorious holiday weekend, the business is offering a hot deal today only.
Anyone purchasing a dozen doughnuts (of any variety) on Sept. 5 is going to also receive a dozen original glazed for a buck as long as you use this bar code found right here.
This sweet deal only applies to those purchasing doughnuts for take-out or in the drive-thru.
LATEST POSTS
- Local businesses reflect on Summer turnout amid COVID-19
- Soapbox derby grandmother makes history as oldest racer
- Central AL Forecast: Drier Air Sticks Around this Holiday Weekend
- Trump supporters hold boat parade at Lake Travis Saturday morning; TCSO responds to calls of boats in distress
- Witness says man shot 50 rounds into Bass Pro Shop with AR 15 in Spanish Fort, Ala.