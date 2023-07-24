COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The dog days of summer are in full gear, and they come with some safety concerns, especially for furry four-legged friends.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, “the temperature inside your car can rise almost 20 F in just 10 minutes. At an hour, it can be more that 40 F higher than the temperature outside.”

It can start to happen in minutes. Again, you know, even if you were talking about 70 degrees. It can be 110. Obviously, it’s been much hotter than that now. So it happens a lot faster when you’re talking about 100 and 3040 degrees inside of a vehicle. It doesn’t take very long at all. And I think that’s what the misconception is. People think they’re just running into a place really quickly and they’re going to come back out and sometimes it’s too late. Courtney Pierce, PAWS Humane Society Executive Director

Pierce said one of the biggest misconceptions is pet owners thinking cracking the car windows open will save their pet from heat exhaustion. Common symptoms of heat exhaustion for an animal include excessive panting, drooling or disorientation.

But every summer, the police are called, animal control is called to parking lots, where people have left pets in the vehicle. Courtney Pierce, PAWS Humane Society Executive Director

People can be charged with animal cruelty for leaving their pets in high-heat areas. The City of Columbus’ Animal Ordinance states “it is a violation for an animal to be left unattended in a vehicle if the inside temperature of the vehicle exceeds 80 F.”

Georgia and Alabama state law does not prohibit people leaving animals in cars or protect samaritans who rescue animals from hot cars.

Pierce recommends walking your pet early in the morning or evening to avoid the hottest parts of the day.