Hispanic Heritage Month sponsored by Rubio Law Firm.

CBS 42 is celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month until Oct. 15, honoring the histories, cultures and contributions of those with origins in Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South American countries.

And one organization works tirelessly to aid in the development and empowerment of Alabama’s Hispanic community.

Founded in Birmingham in 1999, The Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama (¡HICA!) is one of the most successful social impact organizations in the state, focusing on the social integration of Hispanic families and individuals who have immigrated to the United States.

Photo courtesy of ¡HICA!

¡HICA! works to provide tailored programs and services based on feedback from the local Latino communities it works with, offering a multitude of programs spanning vital topics like obtaining citizenship in the United States, college and career readiness, financial literacy, business planning and beyond.

“For over two decades the Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama (¡HICA!) has championed economic equality, civic engagement, and social justice for Latino and immigrant families in Alabama,” said Dr. Carlos Aleman, CEO of ¡HICA!.

Photo courtesy of ¡HICA!

With visions of an Alabama where everyone has full and equal access to community contribution as the driving force behind its mission, those at ¡HICA! believe, “that a society cannot reach its full potential without all of its people.”

“I came to this country as a child, so it is my greatest honor to lead this organization,” said Aleman, “it grants me the opportunity to support families that want to reach their dreams and help create a more inclusive Alabama.”

Learn more about HICA, its mission and how you can get involved here.