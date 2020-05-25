How people are staying positive during tough times

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As the nation celebrates Memorial Day, people are remembering not only the men and women who have lost their lives serving the United States, but also those who have died during the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the weekend, flags few at half-staff on federal buildings and national monuments in remembrance of COVID-19 victims.

Meanwhile, prior to the NASCAR race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, several ceremonies recognizing veterans were incorporated into the television broadcast. And fallen soldiers’ names were emblazoned on stickers on drivers’ windshields.

NASCAR remembered fallen soldiers by featuring their names on drivers’ cars Sunday during the Coke 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Businesses are showing their patriotic pride this weekend by offering an assortment of Memorial Day themed items. Cookie Fix is using red-white-and-blue icing on some of its baked goods.

Yellowhammer Creative continues to support businesses while they’re reopening. The print shop is making t-shirts with the logos of local businesses, and donating a portion of the sales from those t-shirts to the companies they represent.

