How people are helping each other during the COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The coronavirus pandemic has inspired people to help others, and there are many examples of that in the Birmingham area.

Commercial Sign and Graphics is creating signs to thank healthcare workers. Hairfolk salon shared some pictures of the signs on Instagram.

Restaurants are in need of help, but that’s not stopping them from offering assistance. Many have provided meals for front-line workers.

The Birmingham Police Department surprised a boy celebrating his sixth birthday by showing up at his house with gifts.

Sometimes individual businesses offer assistance. In other cases, multiple organizations join forces to help. That’s the case with the Great Grocery Giveback. Young Professionals of Birmingham, Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Style Advertising are among the organizations involved. And other organizations have provided assistance with bagging the groceries.

