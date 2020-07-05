How Jefferson County restaurants are enforcing the face mask ordinance

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s now left to local businesses to make sure customers comply with the Jefferson County face mask ordinances. At The Pita Stop in Cahaba Heights, they’ve made their restaurant fool-proof for customers and staff to be safe and compliant.

When you enter the restaurant, the staff checks your temperature and makes sure you’re wearing your mask. If you aren’t wearing a mask, one will be given to you. The manager tells us it’s because of their customers they have been able to keep their doors open throughout the pandemic.

“I believe that our customer-base understands that we’re all in this together and that we all just need to do a little bit of our part, and we’ll take care of it. We are really only doing what we feel like we have to do- well what we have to do for the ordinance, and what we feel is necessary to maintain public safety and public health,” said Stuart Hall, manager at The Pita Stop.

The owner tells us they’ve been able to remain open, in some capacity, throughout the pandemic because of their careful practices. They even change out their air filters every two weeks as a precaution.

LATEST POSTS