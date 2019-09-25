How drug traffickers from Mexico bring meth into Hoover

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The war on drugs is happening right now in Hoover. The police chief says he sees drugs coming in from Mexico to Hoover every day. The way those drugs get here is probably the same way you take a road trip: the interstates.

The Shelby County Drug Task Force Captain Clay Hammac says he can no longer pinpoint drugs to certain areas. It has become such a widespread problem, and methamphetamine is one of the greatest threats.

“There are no communities that are immune to drug addiction and abuse. We see socio-economic boundaries being torn down when it comes to illicit drug use and experimentation. We see all types of demographics being sucked in and grabbed a hold of,” said Cpt. Hammac.

Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis says the best way they can tackle the drug problem is by learning more about it.

“My main message is we wanted to gather whatever information we could to keep our community and state safe,” said Derzis.

The Shelby County Drug Task Force is able to track these drugs back to Mexico through information sharing databases. They partner with the DEA and FBI, as well as local and state entities. Through those databases, they’ve learned the routes commonly taken by drug traffickers.

Cpt. Hammac says half of his drug trafficking cases are meth-related, and based on information from the DEA, most of those cases are traced back to Mexico.

If you or someone you know is battling drug addiction, click below for resources to Operation Prevention and Shelby County Treatment Resources.

