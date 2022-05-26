BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — May 25 is National Missing Children’s Day, but how are missing children in Alabama rescued every day?

The Alabama Fusion Center (AFC) is responsible for issuing Amber Alerts and Emergency Missing Child Alerts. They also work alongside the Alabama Center for Missing and Exploited Children, a faction of a nationwide organization.

Jay Moseley is the Director of The Alabama Fusion Center. He explained to CBS 42’s Chloe Vincente the difference between issuing an Amber Alert and a Missing Child Alert.

“An Amber Alert is issued when law enforcement believes an abduction has taken place,” Mosely said. “If there isn’t an abduction and a child has gone missing but they’re in danger, we can issue an Emergency Missing Child Alert.”

The AFC also sends out Missing and Endangered Persons and Blue Alerts for those missing under special circumstances and over the age of 18.

(AFC)

Moseley also provided information about CodeRED, a notification system that issues alerts for all missing persons in Alabama. Citizens can enroll by texting “ALalerts” to 99411 from any mobile device.