LUPTON, Ala. (WIAT) – Local schools are taking a look at safety plans in case an active shooter were to come on campus.

Over the last few decades, school shootings have become more common. CBS 42’s Carly Laing spoke with educators in the Walker County school system and they said active shooter plans have evolved over the years in response to recent events.

“It makes me sick to my stomach,” Corey Shubert said.

School leaders are once again on high alter following the Uvalde, Texas Elementary School shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

“Apparently they were having their awards day, we had our awards day yesterday as well. I just kept reflecting what if that would have been us,” Shubert said.

Corey Shubert is the principal at Lupton Jr. High school in Walker County. He has kids ages four to 14 in his care daily. Their safety is top priority.

“We all pray that it’s never us, but we always prepare for the moment that it could be us,” Shubert said.

Walker County Schools Safety Director Patrick Gann said all county schools have a SRO officer on campus. Schools also practice active shooter training through various drills.

“It started back with Columbine and they’ve gotten more in-depth. The different code words, the different types of lockdowns, you go from a soft lockdown to a hard lockdown,” Gann said.

It’s something Gann said has evolved as mass shootings become more common.

“Coming out of COVID we would like to have more of the active shooter drills and have the local law enforcement and fire department come in and simulate an active shooter drill without the kids being present, that way they can see how the plan would pan out and make improvements if needed,” said Gann.

Shubert said he hopes schools and law enforcement can continue to collaborate on training.

“That’s something I would like to see more of as well. I mean we can open our schools up to our sheriff’s departments and police departments and let them do training so they are familiar with the layout of our schools in case something like that ever does happen,” said Shubert.

Shubert hopes that’s a scenario they never have to face.

“We just hope and pray that we’ve prepared our teachers to the best of our ability and that they have their students well prepared to prevent anything like that from happening,” said Shubert.

According to Education Week, there have been 119 school shootings in the United States since 2018. That report also said that there have been at least 27 shootings at schools or on school properties so far this year and it’s only May.