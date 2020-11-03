How are votes counted? Madison County Probate Judge Frank Barger gives a look at the process

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — According to the Madison County Probate Office, more than 40,000 people have applied to vote absentee in the county.

Those votes, along with the in-person ones cast Tuesday, all need to be counted.

Every single vote in Madison County will eventually end up back at the Madison County Courthouse.

There will be two different counts going on.

Starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, a team of more than 40 election workers will begin opening and processing absentee ballots.

Madison County Probate Judge Frank Barger says with the number of absentee votes received, they’ve appointed more than triple the staff that would normally be involved in the process.

For those voting in-person, there are 72 physical voting locations in madison county, and those votes also end up at the courthouse to be counted at the end of the day.

Barger says the high number of absentee voters is due to people’s concern about COVID-19 and the general interest in the election.

He wants people to understand that if you’re in line by 7 p.m., you will still be able to vote.

