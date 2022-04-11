BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The housing market continues to be a pain for home buyers nationwide and here in Alabama, especially with interest rates slowly rising.

Realtors like Frances Knox with Keller Williams Realty says the market has been acting up since COVID. Currently, the interest rate sits at 5.125%. But the biggest question both realtors and home buyers have right now, is when will the market get better again?

“We all know there is an end in sight, we just don’t know when it is,” Knox said.

And Knox says this is something she’s never seen in her career.

“I have been in real estate 36 years this year, and I’ve never seen a real estate market like the one we’re experiencing now,” Knox said.

Deb Long with Today’s Home Real Estate says people are spending $15,000 to $20,000 over asking price in order to secure a home.

“And I don’t know how comfortable I feel telling my client to pay $20,000 more than something is worth,” Long said.

Long says one of her clients sold their home last year and they are still looking to buy. She says because of the market and prices, the family of four is currently living in a camper.

“He says now that they are homeless and him and his wife and their two kids are living in a camper. He’s asking like ‘what do I do?'” Long said.

So, what is the best advice for those looking to buy in this market?

Long says people should shop below what they are approved for.

“So, if you’re approved for $500, don’t shop at $500 because the house is going to sell for more than that,” Long said.

While the market is tough, both Long and Knox believe their is a light at the end of the tunnel.

“Housing prices can’t continue to go up, because buyers can’t keep up,” Long said. “And then the houses sit on the market. And when they sit on the market, that’s when we start to see the reset of things.”