House Speaker Pelosi speaks about bill to lower prescription drug costs

(CBS & WIAT) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke about prescription drug prices on Tuesday morning.
She took part in a discussion at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Washington.
The event was moderated by fellow Democrat and U.S. Representative Suzan Delbene, who represents parts of Washington state.
House Speaker Pelosi talked about her bill to lower prescription drug costs, which she finally rolled out last month.
It’s an ambitious bill that would allow the federal government to negotiate the prices of up to 250 brand-name drugs in Medicare.
But the measure faces wide opposition from congressional Republicans. However, President Trump has said he too wants to address prescription drug costs.
Pelosi said there are indications this could be achieved in a non-partisan way.