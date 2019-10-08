House Speaker Pelosi speaks about bill to lower prescription drug costs

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2018 file photo, a drugstore employee reaches for medicine from shelf in downtown Tehran, Iran. A cheap, daily pill that combines four drugs has been tested for the first time in the United States to see if it works as well among low-income Americans as it has in other countries to treat conditions leading to heart attacks and strokes. The results published Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, suggest the combo pill can lower blood pressure and bad cholesterol. Experts say the study may draw U.S. interest to a strategy that has been seen as useful only in places with limited access to medical care. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)

(CBS & WIAT) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke about prescription drug prices on Tuesday morning.

She took part in a discussion at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Washington.



The event was moderated by fellow Democrat and U.S. Representative Suzan Delbene, who represents parts of Washington state.

House Speaker Pelosi talked about her bill to lower prescription drug costs, which she finally rolled out last month.

It’s an ambitious bill that would allow the federal government to negotiate the prices of up to 250 brand-name drugs in Medicare.



WATCH: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks about Prescription drug pricing





Prescription drug pricing press conference WATCH: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks about Prescription drug pricing Posted by CBS 42 on Tuesday, October 8, 2019

But the measure faces wide opposition from congressional Republicans. However, President Trump has said he too wants to address prescription drug costs.



Pelosi said there are indications this could be achieved in a non-partisan way.