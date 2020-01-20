House fire on Coosa St. results in total loss; Birmingham Fire and Rescue investigating

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on Coosa St. around 7:56 a.m. Monday.
According to Birmingham Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo, firefighters arrived at the scene and encountered heavy fire in the front of the home. The fire was not under control until after 9:30 a.m.
Three occupants were inside the house at the time of the fire but were able to escape safely. There are no injuries.
No nearby structures were damaged, but two cars next to the homes were damaged.
The house is a total loss.
