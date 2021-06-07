House explodes in Coosa County after possible gas leak

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alexander City Fire Department is investigating a home explosion in Coosa County Monday afternoon.

According to ACFD Chief Reese McAlister, it was a “major explosion” at a home on Highway 22 just after 3:40 p.m. A preliminary investigation suggests the cause of the damage may have been a gas leak inside the house.

The home was completely demolished and debris landed 500-600 yards from where the explosion took place. No injuries have been reported at this time. No one was inside the home at the time of the incident.

No other information has been released. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.