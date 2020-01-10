House Divided: LSU vs Clemson

Courtesy: Lainey Tuten

LAFAYETTE, La. (WVLA) — In Lafayette, Louisiana lives one family that shares a lot of love for both each other and football.

Rye Tuten grew up a Clemson fan in South Carolina, but his wife, Lainey, says she “bleeds purple and gold” for LSU.

“It’s tough,” Lainey said. “I don’t think we’ll be able to watch the game together or we’ll have to be in separate rooms.”

The Tuten’s home is divided in their football loyalties and even their kids have started to participate.

“I predict the score will be LSU 39, Clemson 45,” Rye and Lainey’s son, Camp, said.

The Tutens say the national championship on Monday is more than a football game. In some ways, the game has become a sensitive subject.

“What the boys [who are LSU fans] don’t know is they’re getting written out of the will,” Rye jokingly said. “Therefore, the [our daughters, who are Clemson fans] are getting everything.”

Rye said that as much as he loves Clemson, he can’t deny LSU’s talent.

“Clemson’s got a good team, I think we definitely deserve to be there, but LSU is really good right now,” he said.

Though the family of six won’t be in the Superdome cheering on their favorite Tigers or watching it together at home, the Tutens say their rivalry and love for football is what makes their family special.

