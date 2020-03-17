1  of  24
Closings
Hot Topic closing all stores due to COVID-19, will pay all employees

(WJBF) — Clothing retailer Hot Topic has announced they will close all stores due to health risks from the coronavirus.

The closure will run from Tuesday, March 17 until March 30. There are two Hot Topic stores located in central Alabama: one in Birmingham and another in Leeds.

During this time, the company states all employees will continue to be paid.

You can view their release below:

