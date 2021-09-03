Hot 107.7 raising money for Hurricane Ida victims this Labor Day Weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham radio station Hot 107.7 will be DJing from the Jim Burke Jeep dealership all weekend raising money for Hurricane Ida survivors and evacuees.

This weekend, CBS 42’s radio partners at Hot 107.7 are raising money for those hit hardest. Friday afternoon and all weekend, Hot 107.7 host Tasha Simone is DJing from Jim Burke Jeep. Their station will be asking passersby to donate to Hurricane Ida survivors. Simone said while we enjoy Labor Day Weekend, they’d like to remind locals to share what they can.

“While you’re breathing and relaxing, we have to remember that people in Louisiana are not,” she said. “They’re not necessarily breathing so easy. They’re stressed looking for gasoline, electricity, food.”

If you’d rather skip the drive, you can donate through their nonprofit charity partner WeMPowerU to donate directly through Venmo and Cashapp.