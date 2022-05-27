BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Grandview Medical Center hosted a blood drive Friday in an effort to stock its shelves before summer.

Health officials said as temperatures increase so does crime and car accidents making the need for blood critical this time of year.

Grandview Medical Center’s blood drive is one of several being held over the next few months. Hospitals are trying to stock shelves now ahead of summer and travel season.

Steven Szumplawski with the American Red Cross said the need for blood never stops, but it’s extra important during summer when we typically see an uptick in crime and accidents.

“There’s the gun violence, boat accidents, people are on vacation,” Szumplawski said. “Their minds are away and so sometimes you get like we’re on the back burner so we do have a greater in the summertime.”

Szumplawski said it takes several units of blood to treat a gunshot depending on the blood loss so you can imagine how quickly these supply go when a trauma case comes in.

You can visit The American Red Cross website to learn more and find a donation center near you.