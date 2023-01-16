CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A man was reportedly flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital early Sunday morning following an incident involving a horse and buggy in Southern Kentucky.

According to WKDZ Radio, Christian County deputies said the horse and buggy overturned on a hill just off Woosley Mount Carmel Road just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.

The horse and buggy landed on top of 20-year-old John Stoltzfus, who was treated by Hopkinsville EMS, transported to a helicopter, and flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, WKDZ Radio reported.

There is no word on the nature of Stoltzfus’ injuries at this time.