Horace Moore, publisher of Northwest Alabamian newspaper, selected as new Winston County Sheriff

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — As one Winston County sheriff leaves, another will take his place.

In a message posted to the Winston County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Tommy Moore announced that he was cutting his time as sheriff short due to health issues. As a result, Horace Moore will take over the department, effective Jan. 1.

Moore serves as the publisher of the Northwest Alabamian, as well public relations officer with the sheriff’s office.

“While I’m sad to leave, it’s easier knowing I’m leaving you all in good hands,” Moore said.

LATEST POSTS