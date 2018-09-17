Hope and Cope’s STAR Program eases transitions back-to-school after cancer treatment at Children’s

The following CBS 42 Living Local Feature Segment is sponsored by Children’s of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS 42 Living Local) – For Childhood Cancer awareness month, we are taking this week to take a close look at the specific care only happening at Children’s of Alabama.

Lindsay Joe and Caroline Davis both work closely with the School/Social Transition and Reentry program, called STAR. STAR is an initiative within the Hope and Cope Program at the Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s of Alabama.

“One of the first questions we hear when a child is diagnosed with cancer is when can I go back to school,” Joe said.

The STAR program helps reduce anxiety for parents, teachers, classmates, and most importantly the patient.

“A lot of children do have a lot of anxiety about returning back to school after an extended absence. A lot of times there have been physical changes due to the treatment they received. Also, they might not be feeling 100% like they were before the diagnosis,” said Davis.

“We individualize each child’s transition back to school based on their specific needs,” Joe said.

Some patients decide to have Lindsay and Caroline host a presentation for their classmates on their first day back to school. Together they help tell the patients story in an uplifting, interactive way, often through play.

Davis explained that children have a lot of questions. Helping the patients answer some of those questions is one of the goals of the program.

“We just clear up a lot of those misconceptions that younger children may have about what cancer is. Like, ‘can I give them a hug when they come back to class? Can I helped him carry their books? Can I sit next to them at their desk?’ I really think that kids really do want to be a friend and to help. We are just making it a little easier and helping them understand how they can be a friend,” Joe said.

For more information on the Hope and Cope program, and all of the wonderful things happening at Children’s of Alabama, visit ChildrensAL.org/committedtoacure.