HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover resident, William Carey, is one of the 17 residents who took to the podium at the Alabama Department of Environmental Managment’s public hearing Thursday to speak about his concerns for Hoover’s stormwater management system (MS4).

“The stormwater management system is not operable, correctly,” said Casey.

He, along with others, said the system does not completely prevent pollution from entering resourceful water sources, such as the Cahaba River.

Mark Davis also took to the podium to share his opinion.

“My concern is the city has an antiquated system for handling sewage and that sewage is being dumped in the lake all the time.” said Davis.

In order for the system to operate, the city is required to have a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit (NPDES).

Right now, Hoover is operating under an administrative extension of their current permit as they wait approval for a new one.

The city of Hoover’s attorney, Phillip Corley, said the city’s stormwater management system has been compliant since its inception and has received satisfactory ratings.

But for residents, the city needs to do more to address their concerns.

“We’ve been in a lot of meetings with the city, and they’ve not taken us into consideration in the past, but I think that that number of people that were here tonight should have some impact.” said Larry Wojciechowski, a Hoover resident.

ADEM will accept public comments until 5 p.m. on Friday.