Hoover residents can call helpline for storm recovery needs

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said residents impacted by the storm can call the city’s helpline to be connected to resources for aid.

During the pandemic, the city created a helpline for residents that needed help getting groceries, running errands, doing their taxes, or other things made difficult by COVID-19. Now, that helpline, operated by city employees, is available by those impacted by the storm in getting help.

“Whatever your request might be, we’re doing what we can to put you in touch with someone that can fill that request, or we may fill it ourselves,” Brocato said. “It depends on what the need is.”

Roughly 100 homes in the city were damaged by the tornado. Brocato said 20-25 of the homes are total losses.

The city of Hoover is also helping neighboring communities impacted by severe weather. Brocato said the city has still been offering aid to Fultondale, which was hit by a tornado in late January.