72-year-old dies in Sunday’s fatal car crash, Hoover police investigate

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover police are investigating a fatal car crash that took place on I-459 South near Mile Marker 11 Sunday evening at 8:09 p.m. The victim, 72-year-old Tommie James Riley of Shorter, Alabama, was driving a 2016 burgundy Toyota Camry that left the roadway and struck a tree.

When officers and the fire department arrived to the scene after receiving a report of a vehicle crash with serious injuries, they transferred Riley and another vehicle occupant to UAB hospital for treatment. The driver, Riley, was pronounced deceased upon arrival at the hospital. The other occupant, a female passenger, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Hoover Police Traffic investigators are investigating the cause of the crash.

Hoover police state that according to witnesses, a white SUV may have contacted the vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway.

If anyone has any information concerning this crash, they should contact Traffic Investigator Schylur Parrish or Sgt. Brian Nelson at 205-739-7241.