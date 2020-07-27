Hoover mayoral candidates prepare for the municipal election

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The days are winding down for Alabama’s city municipal elections and the race for Hoover’s next mayor is among many highly contested races.

“Our citizens have seen me out in their neighborhood; they have seen me at the schools,” incumbent Frank Brocato said. “I’ve been in a number of neighborhood meetings to gather information from our citizens.”

Brocato said under his leadership, Hoover saw a reduction in crime, improved relations and funding with the Hoover City School District and focused on redevelopment. He has many goals if re-elected, including changing the perception of the Riverchase Galleria after two deadly shootings in less than two years. Redevelopment is already underway at the mall in it’s office tower.

“We’re about to introduce our first business incubator,” Brocato said. “It’s called HALO: Hoover Artificial Intelligence Logistics & Operations. We are already attracting some really cool startup businesses in that location.”

Brocato will be facing current city council president Gene Smith, who has served as a council member for 16 years. Smith said he wants to work toward keeping Hoover citizens engaged in decision making through his “Big City Small Town” campaign. He said he plans to do this by launching the Office of Civic and Community Engagement, creating a council of Hoover neighborhoods.

“We have pockets of neighborhoods that all want to maintain they’re small-town identities,” Smith said. “I want to create other opportunities to allow the neighborhoods to have a better say in local government.”

As a longtime Hoover resident, serving as a former firefighter, paramedic and current businessman, Smith told CBS 42 he is hoping Hoover citizens consider his vision for new leadership.

“I believe that it would be more than win for myself, it would be a win for the citizens; it would be a win for the business community; and it would be a win for those that come and visit our city,” Smith said.

