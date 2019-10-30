Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato’s proposal to make the old new

HOOVER, Ala., (WIAT) —

Mayor Frank Brocato says he wants Hoover to purchase properties. He’s aiming to captivate residents and substitute space already in use. He adds that Hoover isn’t growing much in land mass, but starting to fill in which is why the city wants to own The Preserve, property on Smith Farm, and the Hoover Randall Home.

The Randall Home, in Bluff Park, is currently used for social events and has been since 2015 and Brocato wants the city to retain it so it remains the same. “Mr Hoover lived there. Our corporation papers were signed into that home as well. We feel like its the right time to make an offer on that,” says Brocato. The Mayor plans to present a contract in city council this Thursday.

The city also wants to buy 8 acres of ‘The Preserve’ located in the heart of the city. The area is currently being re-developed, but Brocato wants to add paved public parking with an entrance.

U.S Steel owns a stretch of land between Moss Rock Nature Preserve and Preserve Parkway. U.S. Steel has had rights to the development for the last 15 years, and started clearing the area six months ago. U.S. Steel is committed to creating an extra barrier between the new development and nature preserve. The company is building a grocery store, restaurants, and other shops in the town center.

Development on the Smith Farm property was once on the table, but the city couldn’t secure the farm.

Brocato says the city is willing to negotiate with the new owner for certain parcels if the opportunity presents itself after the auction Wednesday. “I don’t want to look back and say why did we let these properties go,” says Brocato.