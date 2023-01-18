HOOVER Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Hoover has big developments in sight for 2023. Mayor Frank Brocato delivered his State of the City address earlier today discussing several upcoming projects.

Multiple exciting opportunities are just around the corner for Hoover residents to benefit from. Mayor Brocato says his top priorities going into this year are education, quality of life, economic development and, most importantly, public safety.

“It is very important that our police department and our fire department have the tools that they need to make sure our city is safe,” Mayor Brocato said. “That’s really our first and foremost, most important job in the city, and we’re going to make sure that we nurture that and keep everybody in good shape.”

He says they plan to establish several projects throughout the year which include the addition of two big box stores to the Riverchase Galleria.

“We see the approval for the I-459 interchange, we see some redevelopment plans that we’ve been working on, particularly a performing arts center- we see that coming forth,” said Mayor Brocato. “We’ve got some great residential mixed-use commercial types of developments that will be coming online as well.”

Mayor Brocato says it’s important to get behind these opportunities that will ensure the quality of life is what citizens expect.

Hoover City Council president John Lyda says the Patton Creek Shopping Center will also see a total redevelopment with a four-acre park that will complement the performing arts center.

“So, there’s a lot of really interesting items that our citizens should be excited about,” Lyda said. “It will continue to re-diversify our revenue streams bringing more folks into the city and allowing our revenue to be more diversified from just standard retail.”

Mayor Brocato says the biggest challenge they will face to accomplish these goals will be locking down the workers needed to carry out the construction of the projects in a timely manner.