HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover International Restaurant Week is from Friday through Feb. 26.

The event is designed to highlight the regional, international and specialty restaurants in Hoover. All participating restaurants are offering specials.

Below is a list of participating restaurants:

Amigo’s Mexican Grill

Las Garzas

Los Pedros Mexican Grill

Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers

The Pita Cafe

Silver Coin Indian Grill

Teriyaki Madness

Unagi Bento and Sushi

Wasabi Juan’s

Ginza Sushi & Korean BBQ

Human Cuisine

Jake’s Soulfood Cafe

Jambo Grill

La Conchita Bakery & Ice Cream Shop

Taqueria Los Primos

El Cielo Mexican Grill

Pollo Lucas Grilled Chicken

La Brisa Mexican Cuisine

Saigon Noodle House

Alabama Halal Foods International

Crazy Crepes

Jubilee Joe’s

Kabob-Licious Indo-Pak Grill

More information on the event can be found here.