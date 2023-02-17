HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover International Restaurant Week is from Friday through Feb. 26.
The event is designed to highlight the regional, international and specialty restaurants in Hoover. All participating restaurants are offering specials.
Below is a list of participating restaurants:
- Amigo’s Mexican Grill
- Las Garzas
- Los Pedros Mexican Grill
- Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers
- The Pita Cafe
- Silver Coin Indian Grill
- Teriyaki Madness
- Unagi Bento and Sushi
- Wasabi Juan’s
- Ginza Sushi & Korean BBQ
- Human Cuisine
- Jake’s Soulfood Cafe
- Jambo Grill
- La Conchita Bakery & Ice Cream Shop
- Taqueria Los Primos
- El Cielo Mexican Grill
- Pollo Lucas Grilled Chicken
- La Brisa Mexican Cuisine
- Saigon Noodle House
- Alabama Halal Foods International
- Crazy Crepes
- Jubilee Joe’s
- Kabob-Licious Indo-Pak Grill
More information on the event can be found here.