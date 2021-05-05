Hoover home struck by lightning, flooding throughout Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover Fire and Rescue say multiple homes were struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.

Erin Yeager, who lives on Bailey Brook Drive tells CBS 42 she was inside the house when lightning hit. She says it was the loudest bang she had ever heard, and then saw sparks and fire develop.

“(Neighbors) said it bounced off the pine tree here. Traveled through, went through this and traveled to the fuse box in the garage and went up from there,” Yeager said.

She says the strike fried the fuse box in the basement, and the wiring of her house has to replaced.

Parts of Jefferson County, such as Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills dealt with flooding, trees down on roadways, and lightning-filled skies. Jemison Park experienced heavy flooding throughout the day, as well as Mountain Brook Parkway.

Police closed the road in the afternoon while crews assessed floodwaters. Other roads closed due to either flooding or trees down were Fairway Drive and Cahaba Road, Crosshill and Brookwood Road, Overbrook Road and Dell Road.

Jim Coker with the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency says it isn’t clear when most of the roadways will open back up, but they will continue to monitor the situation.