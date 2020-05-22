Hoover High School athlete reflects on graduation at the Hoover Met

HOOVER Ala. (WIAT) –Thursday night, 650 Graduates of Hoover High School got a chance to walk across the stage to get their diploma at the Hoover Met, despite some COVID-19 restrictions.

With beaming smiles and signs showing their big support, Hoover High School senior Jonathon Martin’s family couldn’t wait to celebrate his big day.

“To have my grandma be here, you know she’s 93 years old. When I was born she said she’d do everything she could to be alive for my graduation, so to have her here today is amazing,” Martin said.

Jonathon’s mom, Robbie, says she’s so proud of her son’s academic achievements as well as success as a state champion and All-American track star at Hoover High School.

“He’s a great athlete, but he’s an even better person.” said Robbie Martin.

Although, changes were made to the graduation, due to COVID-19. The Martin family didn’t let it affect them relishing at this moment.

“We also saw the Spain Park’s graduation last night. So we feel like there is a good distance between families,” said Robbie Martin,

“To actually have this moment I’ll cherish this forever. Even though we had corona and it took away everything just to have this it will definitely be a lifetime memory,” said Jonathon Martin.

This fall, Jonathon plans to attend school at the University of Alabama. He received a scholarship to be on the track team.

LATEST POSTS