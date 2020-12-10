Hoover doctor recommends people do their research before taking COVID-19 vaccine

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — With a COVID-19 vaccine that could soon be available in Alabama, a Hoover doctor is recommending that people do their research before getting vaccinated.

The Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory panel is meeting Thursday to analyze the safety and effectiveness of Pfizer’s vaccine. If the panel recommends it, the FDA could approve it as early as today. Alabama state health officer Dr. Scott Harris said this week the vaccine is likely to arrive in the state early next week. And while the first doses will go to front-line healthcare workers and nursing home residents, it won’t be long before it’s available to the general public.

That means it’s time to start considering whether you want to be vaccinated. The best approach, according to Dr. Amy Illescas of Total Care 280, is to do your research.

“Just consider whether you will take it or not,” Illescas said. “I don’t think anybody needs to automatically say, ‘Yes I’m definitely taking it, no questions asked,’ or, ‘No I’m absolutely not, I don’t want information.’ Everybody really needs to think about it.”

Vaccines can often cause redness or swelling near the injection site, along with fever or body aches. If you’ve had any symptoms more severe, Illescas recommends using caution before taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

“People who have known reactions to vaccines need to be very careful and talk with the provider about whether or not they should be vaccinated,” she said.

Illescas said she thinks she will take the vaccine, she’ll encourage her husband to take it, and she plans to have her children take it.