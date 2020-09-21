Hoover dispatchers heading to Baldwin County to offer relief

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s not just police and fire that have been deployed to help those recovering from Hurricane Sally. Sunday, the city of Hoover deployed a small team of 911 dispatchers to help in the relief efforts.

Two Hoover 911 dispatchers are en route to Baldwin County and will work in Spanish Fort. The two will dispatch law enforcement officers as calls come in.

“Dispatch is one that often gets overlooked when it comes to sending out help,” Doug Glover, emergency communications director, said. “Our fire department and our police department have actually already gone down there.”

The team packed air mattresses and waters, knowing they have a long few days ahead of them. On Sunday morning, Hoover Fire deployed 4 firefighter-paramedics to Orange Beach and Gulf Shores.

Mobile, Baldwin, and Escambia Counties were approved for individual and public assistance from FEMA. Hoover dispatchers are expected to stay in Baldwin County until Tuesday.

