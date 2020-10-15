Hoover considering proposal to build connector road to ease traffic along Morgan, South Shades Crest Roads

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Hoover is considering a comprehensive traffic plan to build a 4-mile connector road in the western part of the city.

City leaders say this area deals with heavy traffic during peak times of the day. They say this will benefit not only the city of Hoover but travelers from Jefferson County and Shelby County as well.

The 4-mile connector road will run from Highway 52 of Morgan Road to South Shades Crest Road and end at a proposed new exit off of I-49.

Hoover Administrator Allan Rice says continued development in the community has increased the high traffic volume for area residents. Rice adds this proposal has been a part of a multi-year effort to help spark change.

“Some of our attempts have been looked at and then discarded as not practical, so this is one we think will work because it doesn’t actually bring traffic through an existing neighborhood or immediately pass any existing homes. It will bypass where the existing houses are,” Rice said.

One of the biggest challenges city leaders are looking at is how to pay for this new road work. They say they will be working with private developers and multiple government entities.

