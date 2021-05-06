Hoover community prepares for housing boom, new school site

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Leaders in the city of Hoover are pushing to grow their community.

During Monday night’s city council meeting, members approved a land agreement for thousands of new homes and a new school site.

The first phase of the project with USS Real Estates will be the Everlee property between Ross Bridge and Lake Cyrus.

“That’s going to be about 2,300 homes that are going to come with the initial pass with Everlee.”Then the second phase is around 1,971 out in west hoover but that can’t happen for seven years or until the parkway is completed,” Councilman Mike Shaw said.

With more housing units becoming available in Hoover, real estate agents say this will help keep up housing inventory.

“We still have lots of demand here everything we put out there goes pretty quickly. I know people see numbers of 2,000-3,000 homes and it like ooh well that’s not really different from what happens to ross bridge and some of these other developments they are big developments, and they take serval years for those to build out,” said Steve Parker with Red Hawk Realty Group.

Parker says he’s had an influx of clients wanting to move to an area like Hoover.

“It’s a great community. There’re parks, there are trails there are things to do. There’s a sense that there’s a lot going on and it’s close proximity to good commercial areas shopping and restaurants,” said Parker.

With an influx of people moving to Hoover in the near future, Councilman Shaw says the city is trying to be proactive with its plans.

“When there’s development traffic is going to be bad and we need compacity for the school system and that makes complete sense you spend a lot of time in the car and where your kids go to school is really important to us so this plan address those two big topics,” Shaw said.

100 acres will be given to the Hoover City School board. They will be able to decide how they would want to use the school site a new elementary or high school building.