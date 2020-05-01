Hoover City Schools graduation plans still to be determined

It’s been an emotional whirlwind for the Class of 2020 and seniors at Hoover City Schools are no exception. Decisions on whether Spain Park and Hoover High schools will have a postponed in-person ceremony are still up in the air.

“In a more ideal world, I do think that is a graduation in June or July, Superintendent of Hoover City Schools Dr. Kathy Murphy said. I think the longer the distance between graduation and that commencement, I think people do move on.”

Dr. Murphy says if it’s not safe to hold a summer ceremony, the district is also considering pushing the ceremony until December — when graduates would all be home from college.

Dr. Murphy says she is staying hopeful that the district will put together an in-person commencement soon.

