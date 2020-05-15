Hoover City Schools Decision to Hold a Graduation Ceremony Sparks Controversy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Controversy surrounds Hoover City Schools deciding to hold a socially distanced graduation ceremony for seniors attending Spain Park and Hoover High School. A petition recently launched asks school staff to consider holding a virtual ceremony instead, to help protect everyone of possible exposure to Covid-19.

The petition organized by 2005 graduate of Hoover High School, Dr. Libby Mims entails several medical professions joining her in voicing their opinion on it not being safe to hold the ceremony.

Hoover City Schools says Spain Park and Hoover High will hold the ceremonies on separate days and each student is only allowed four tickets.

All graduates and their families will also be required to wear masks. Spain Park Senior, Abby Strohmeier says she is looking forward to closing her year out walking across the stage. Her Mother Amy adds she understands concerns people may have from both parties.

“I understand the desire to just have it virtually. I understand not wanting to potentially gather with a group that large even if they do have social distancing in place. I also understand wanting to have your senior who’s lost so many experiences from their senior year get to walk across the stage.” said Amy Strohmeier, Parent of Senior Abby

“It means a lot, I mean me and the rest of the senior class we’ve worked so hard for all of these years. It means a lot to have an in person graduation and get to walk across the stage and get our diplomas and everything.” said Abby Strohmeier, Spain Park Senior

Hoover High School’s ceremony will be held this upcoming Wednesday and Spain Park’s on Thursday. All seniors and their family member will be six feet a part during graduation. For those that can’t make it out or for students who choose not to participate, Hoover City School’s will live stream the event.